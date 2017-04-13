Recommendations On Do It Yourself Home Improvement

Just because you don't know everything about home improvement doesn't mean you can't learn more. There are so many things that you can learn in order to build new skills and generate greater success in your home projects. Get more understanding of the various projects you could complete in your home, starting with the home improvement tips in this article.

Don't be afraid to use bright colors in the decor of your home. Paint a wall pink or red if you want to. It's only paint, you can always re-paint it later. The most important thing is letting your own personality shine through in the style of your home.

Want to save a coat or two of paint? When you paint wood or drywall that needs to be primed first tint the primer to match your final paint color. By tinting the primer you will reduce the amount of coats you need to paint the surface by a coat or two.

Replacing your carpets can be a breath of fresh air. Carpets can be a hotbed of allergens making your own home hard to live in. Consider replacing your carpets with hardwood, tile, or laminate floors for a healthier living environment. Hard surface floors will also provide an updated look to your home.

If you want to replace locks, you can replace the entire knob or just the cylinder. The cylinder will keep the lock in place at all times. If you have lost your house key, you can change the cylinder without having to change whole lock. If you are replacing a lock for cosmetic purposes, you will need to replace the whole unit.

Soak your hands in salad oil after completing an oil painting job. The oil will help release the paint from where it has splattered on your hands. Salad oil smells better and is a lot safer than the typical cleanup choices of mineral spirits or kerosene.

You can use your floor joists or ceiling rafters as a good place to store building materials. It's easy to keep things like two by fours and pieces of molding out of harm's way with this method. Just add some furring strips to two exposed floor joists.

Before you start painting a room, it is best to know about how much paint you need. Measure the length of the walls in the room you plan to paint and add them together. Next, measure the height of the room. Multiply the height by the length. The square foot of the room is the answer you get. One gallon of paint will generally cover 350 square feet.

One or two bold accent pieces can help bring out the best in any room. Zebra and leopard prints can be great accessories to add to a boring room, including cushions, pillows, and rugs.

If you would like your living room or dorm to have a contemporary clean feel to it, opt to buy a sofa with minimal cushioning and long, lean lines. Choose the sofa in a bold color such as black, red, or beige to make a statement in your area. You can dress it up with some zebra print or striped decorative pillows.

If you need to remove any walls or drywall to reach plumbing when doing repairs to kitchens or bathrooms, put up a new wallboard that is water-resistant to avoid future problems. These products, also called "green board," have been treated to keep them resistant to moisture, and to help prevent mold growth.

Do bugs keep you from enjoying the outdoors? Try adding a screened enclosure onto your house. It can provide a wonderful place to enjoy family time or read a good book without being bothered by nature's pests. You can even install a ceiling fan to make the space even more comfortable.

When wanting to make a living out of home improvement, it is important that you have great people skills. If you do not have great people skills, when dealing with your clients it is very likely that you would lose quite a few jobs. It is better to be a people person, and make the money you want!

When building walls, always build away from concrete. When the wood foundation in walls comes in contact with concrete, moisture bleeds through the concrete and goes straight to the wood. The moisture from the concrete caused the wood to grow and mildew and ultimately rot, causing major problems in the future.

If you notice that your toilet is clogged the first thing you should do is to try to unclog it with a plunger. There is no need to call a plumber without first trying to unclog the toilet yourself. You can typically plunge out any clog if you try a few times.

If you live in an older home with a wooden floor that is beyond sanding and staining, add a few coats of oil-based paint over the planks. Choose a paint that is intended for outdoor use on decks or porches; this ensures that it will be able to withstand the occasional wet spill and light traffic. It can also hold you over until you have the resources to replace the floor altogether.

