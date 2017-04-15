Starting A House Enhancement Task? Check Out These Tips First!

When you make improvements to your home you are not only creating beautiful upgrades to your home's environment, but you are also increasing its overall when and if you decide to sell in the future. If you will follow these tips, you can make valuable and cost-efficient enhancements to your home.

Throwing out an old sofa can be very tempting when it no longer looks new and clean. However, with the same effort it takes you to throw it out, you can buy some nice slipcovers and throw it on your sofa. Slipcovers are available in a myriad of designs and can spice up an old sofa very easily.

When renovating a kitchen or bathroom, avoid using linoleum. The foremost reason for this is that linoleum has dropped out of vogue and can make your new renovation seem dated. Tile has a much better appearance, can be used in any situation where you might choose linoleum, and can even have radiant heat grids installed underneath for the extra touch of heated floors.

One tool every homeowner should own is a drill. You can make holes and even attach screws. It's best to have a cordless battery powered drill with at least 9 volts and 1/4, 1/8, 1/16, and 1/32 inch drill bits, and attachments for driving flat-head and Phillips screws.

The better your home's curb appeal is, the more money you can get out of it when it sells. Keep in mind, though, that the extra cost of the view may not be looked at as an investment, but as an extra charge for your pleasure. Resale value will ultimately depend on finding the right buyer in the future.

Consider installing a water filtration system in your kitchen. Think of the money you spend on bottled water; that money can go back into your pocket with the installation of a quality filtration system. They are a relatively inexpensive improvement to make and will add a great selling point to your home when you sell.

If your living room and dining room area are combined with no doorway, a great way to define both spaces and keep them separate is by painting both areas a different color. Color serves as a great separator for spaces and you don't need a doorway or door to be able to keep the two places functioning separately.

If you would like your living room or dorm to have a contemporary clean feel to it, opt to buy a sofa with minimal cushioning and long, lean lines. Choose the sofa in a bold color such as black, red, or beige to make a statement in your area. You can dress it up with some zebra print or striped decorative pillows.

As you prepare to list your home for sale, it may be tempting to undertake major remodeling projects to increase the house's appeal. These projects can easily run up credit card debt, which can damage your ability to secure favorable credit ratings and loan approval. Instead, look for small updates and inexpensive repairs, to make your home more appealing to potential buyers.

A great home improvement tip is to hire a good architect or designer if you are not one yourself. Even though this will cost you money, you need to spend money in order to make good plans that work. In addition, you may need a permit or license for certain zoning or environmental restrictions. Professionals are needed to let you know of these things and to give you the information on the permits or licenses that are needed.

You will need to purchase shims prior to installing your kitchen cabinets. They are used to keep all of the cabinets level and straight. They are especially helpful if the kitchen floor is not completely level or the wall is bowed. Shims go up to about 3/8 of an inch to completely flat.

To raise your home's value without spending a lot of money, take the time to replace your light fixtures. Light fixtures are one of the first things that catches a buyer's eye, and a dingy and dated one can change their opinion of the whole room. An inexpensive new light fixture will make the room feel fresh and new.

People so often don't paint when they move into a new home. Then again, they choose their own colors that really do not improve the value or look of the house. Select vivid combinations, and you will be amazed by the difference.

When looking to replace counter tops, go with granite. Most granite is attractive looking, durable, reasonably priced and is able to withhold hot products. Also, because it is so hard, it will not scratch, blister, or crack. It is easy to clean and does not wear down like other counter tops.

While it is always nice to have a larger home with more than enough room, it is not a good idea to buy a house that has much more space than you really need. You will only end up paying a lot of money on heating costs for space you do not even use.

You may have thought that it was going to be difficult to tackle your home improvement project without the help of a professional contractor. If you use the information laid out here, you are going to be able to do some projects all by yourself.