Use These Concepts To Tackle Your Home Pest Problem

Pests, such as mice, insects and other animals, can be very difficult to get rid of once they have invaded your home. In many cases, it is easier to practice prevention rather then extermination. For some easy pest control techniques that will stop these pests from ever reaching your home, keep reading.

Do not expect to get rid of pests by keeping your home clean. It is a myth that you can starve out pests. Many pests can eat things that you would not consider food, like paper or glue. The only way to get rid of pests is to address the problem directly.

One of the ways that you can reduce the amount of centipedes and bugs in your house is to get a dehumidifier. This device will help to take the moisture out of the air, which is an environment that bugs love to go to. This will help to curtail your bug problem in the summer.

You can keep ants away from the inside of your home using a mixture of sugar and borax. Start by mixing one cup of sugar and one cup of borax into a quart jar. Then, punch some holes in that jar's lid. Sprinkle it near the baseboards inside your house and around the outside. The ants will eat the sugar and the borax will poison them.

Bugs and other types of pests love clutter. It gives them lots of shelter and places to hide. When you reduce the amount of clutter in and around your home, you are reducing the habitat for these pests. Remove old clothes, books, boxes, and other clutter from around your home to reduce your chances of an infestation.

Do not leave any food out or unsealed and make sure that you clean up any crumbs or food scraps. Bugs, especially roaches love to get into food scraps that have been left out. Put used food in a tightly sealed container or in a baggie that bugs cannot break into.

Do you have a lot of ants around? Borax and sugar can help you eliminate them. Sugar attracts the ants, and the borax kills them. Use a quart jar with equal parts of each. Put some holes in the top of the lid to make it easy to sprinkle.

Stink bugs are persistent pests, so focus on your outdoor area to help eradicate the problem. Keep your bushes trimmed and make sure that firewood is stored well away from your home. Thirty feet from the dwelling is appropriate, if you have the space. In addition, the firewood needs to be kept just off the ground (about six inches).

If you have pets in your home, make sure that you clean up after them. Leaving pet food or pet waste out in the open can be an invitation for flies or other types of insects to come into your home. Clean up efficiently if you want to prevent bugs from coming into your house.

If you are struggling with an ant problem in your house, make sure you are not feeding your unwanted visitors! Be very diligent about putting away any food after you eat it and keep your countertops and floors clean. Take out your trash regularly and if you have pets, don't leave their food out overnight.

Never leave food out longer than you need to. If you make a habit of leaving food out you will almost definitely run into a pest problem from time to time. If you, instead, make a habit of cleaning up after your food mess right away each time you will do a lot to keep pests away.

If you are being bothered with mice and rats, it is time to set traps. Most rodents are attracted to peanut butter. Take a small bit of peanut butter and roll it into a tiny ball and place it on a mouse trap to tantalize rodents with the scent.

Be very careful if employing poisonous pest control traps, especially the variety designed to kill ants. These traps contain poisoned food that ants bring to the queen who will consume it and hopefully die. However, the main ingredient of this poison is peanut butter which pets might enjoy, so keep them away from the traps.

Bee's stings are painful, and can even be fatal for some people. Make sure bees do not build a nest on or near your home. If you notice bees near your home, check to make sure they are not building a nest. Wasp spray can be used from a distance to kill the bees before you remove the nest.

Pesticides are very efficient but these products are harmful for the environment. If possible, use cleaner methods to get rid of your pest. A lot of home remedies work and there are some efficient products on the market that contain a low amount of chemicals. This is the best approach if you have pets or young children in your home.

When you're being overrun by pests, you will look anywhere for a solution. Luckily, you've come across the article and the best ideas are here. Make sure you put them into practice and you should be able to get your problems under control and the pests zapped from your life for good.