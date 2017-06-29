Effective Pest Control Tips That Will Work In Your Home

Dealing with unwelcome household pests can really try your patience. The best way to deal with the appearance of such nuisances is to arm yourself with knowledge. Review the tips and tricks that follow below and get the tools you need to eliminate common pests from your life starting today and going forward.

Read the label of any pesticide prior to using. This is especially important if you have babies or pets! Different pesticides and treatments cause different issues in human beings. There are some that are extremely harmful to pets. Know what it is you are putting in your home prior to its use.

If you believe that you have a bat in the house, leave a window open overnight. Try to pick one that is located close to where you think the bat might be. These pests follow the air current, so they should go right back outside if they have a way to exit the premises.

s

Ask your exterminator to use the most effective methods first. Many exterminators assume that you rather give the less potent methods a try first, in order to save money, but they very rarely work. You might as well just use the most effective method so that it is done and over with.

Repair all of your screens if flying insects are prevalent in your area. Not only do screens on windows and doors keep out flying pests, they also do a good job of keeping out crawling bugs as well. Fix any holes you find and replace the screens if they are damaged.

You can keep ants away from the inside of your home using a mixture of sugar and borax. Start by mixing one cup of sugar and one cup of borax into a quart jar. Then, punch some holes in that jar's lid. Sprinkle it near the baseboards inside your house and around the outside. The ants will eat the sugar and the borax will poison them.

If you have a pest problem, you should start by identifying the kind of pest you are dealing with so you can look up appropriate solutions. Observe the kind of damages, look for droppings or signs of nesting and contact a professional if you are not sure how to identify the pest.

If you live on a farm and have a problem with mice, or even rats, consider getting a couple outdoor cats to provide natural pest control. Make sure the cats have not been declawed, and have access to every part of the outdoor buildings. Make sure to provide food and water to the cats because they will still catch mice even if they are not hungry.

Increase the frequency that you take the garbage out during the course of the year. Sometimes, you may not take the garbage out enough, which can cause odors that can attract pests. Instead of bringing the garbage out once per week, you can take it out once every two or three days.

Getting rid of fleas is a lot easier than you may thing. A good mixture of boric acid and a botanic-based pesticide is not only helpful in killing fleas, but is also safe to use. The pesticides found in the oil works by cutting of oxygen to their breathing tubes and the boric acid destroys their digestive system.

If you are being bothered with mice and rats, it is time to set traps. Most rodents are attracted to peanut butter. Take a small bit of peanut butter and roll it into a tiny ball and place it on a mouse trap to tantalize rodents with the scent.

Carpenter ants are attracted to damp wood; therefore, if you notice an increase in carpenter ants, check your pipes and roof for leaks. Once you have found where your problem is located, fix the leak and replace the wood to help quickly rid your home of carpenter ants. You may also want to call in a pest-control expert to treat your home.

You should have a weekly or bi-weekly cabinet cleaning schedule. These dark spaces, full of hiding places, are a great home for pests. Use an environmental, non-toxic pesticide in the corners and joins of the wood each season. Always be watchful for signs of potential infestation that will need to be dealt with.

Put your pet food into containers that are airtight. There are few things more attractive to pests than poorly contained pet foods. many people simple scrunch up the top of the bag and leave it in their garage! That's quite the pest invitation. Instead, get your pet food into an airtight container, so pests will be none the wiser.

There are many do it yourself options when it comes to pest control. First, asses how serious your pest problem is and figure out what kind of products you need to buy to deal with the problem. Most pest control products can be bought at a supermarket though more heavy duty products can be bought elsewhere.

Contrary to popular belief, bugs don't just exist where it's messy or littered with food debris. They can live anywhere and thrive especially in areas that don't see a lot of action. Because of this, it's a good idea to go through your closets, basement, attic and other areas that gather dust and tend to be quiet.

Deal with hives after dark, preferably. Spray foams that can be purchased at a hardware store can be used to get rid of such insects. Certain foams can travel very long distances and can effectively destroy bee hives and wasp nests without you having to stand nearby. Ideally, the hive should be sprayed at nighttime since bees are less active then. After spraying, watch the hive for a few days and repeat the spraying if needed. After you are positive that you've killed all the bees, you can remove the hive.

When you're overrun by cockroaches, place Borax powder around your home, especially in the kitchen and bathroom. If you have pets or children, this may not be the best solution as they can get into this poison as well. This trick can be used for other pests as well, like ants.

Do not buy used furniture if you do not want to bring pests into your home. Bed bugs and many other pests can hide for weeks without food in a couch, mattress or upholstered chair. If you that there is a pest problem in your area you should never bring in used furniture.

As stated before, pests of all types have the ability to cause great harm. Because it is expensive to hire an exterminator, you need to be aware of how to eliminate pests on your own. Keep these tips in mind when trying to get rid of pests.