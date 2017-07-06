Plumbing Made Simple - Tips To Help You On Your Pipes Jobs

Nowadays the need for effective home plumbing is on the rise. The demand for products and equipment leads to some very innovative techniques that you can do yourself. Now is your chance to find something that works for your plumbing system. Here are some tips that you can use to get you started with doing your own plumbing.

The next time you have a clogged drain, avoid the simple solution of dumping drain-clearing chemicals into the pipes. While this method involves the least amount of effort, the chemicals in these liquid cleaners are destructive to your piping. Instead, consider using a little bit of elbow grease with a plunger, snake, or other device designed to clear your clog without chemicals.

If you have issues with the plumbing making a hammering sound when you turn it off, check your water pressure. Any time your water pressure is above 80 PSI, you will hear extra water noise. This can be easily solved by the installation of a pressure-reducing valve, which can be done by most homeowners.

Frozen and bursting pipes from harsh winter weather is a problem that no-one wants, so plan now to winterize your exterior faucets and pipes against freezing conditions. A simple way to accomplish this is to find the exterior water shut-off valve located inside your home (often located in the basement). Turn off the water valve to stop water flow, and then open up the outside faucets to drain out any water that has collected. Be sure to turn off the outside water faucets tightly after the water has drained out. Take in any hoses you may have outside so they don't crack from the cold weather.

You can check your toilet for leaks by adding a few drops of food coloring, Kool Aid or some coffee grounds to the water in the toilet's tank (not the water in the bowl). Check the water in the bowl after a half hour or so. If any of the coloring agent is visible in the water in the bowl, the tank is leaking, and you will have to have it repaired.

Don't shrug off that trickle coming from your toilet as a small problem. Even the tiniest leak can be quite expensive in the long run as you end up wasting potentially hundreds of gallons of water. See if you can find the root of the leak, or seek out professional advice, and keep your toilet running efficiently.

Over time, sediment buildup may lead to problems with low water pressure. Often, this problem can be addressed by thoroughly cleaning out the aerator. Get rid of the aerator, remove it, and clean it with a brush dipped in some vinegar. Rinse the aerator, reassemble it and reattach it to the faucet. This technique causes the water pressure to rise via the removing of any blockage within the aerator.

Frozen pipes can lead to many problems, most of them expensive to fix. So you want to avoid that at all costs. To avoid frozen pipes, make sure the temperature in your home never drops below 55 degrees. Look for any air leaks around your pipes and make sure they're sealed up.

The key towards maintaining low plumbing repair bills is prevention. Clogs are the most commonly reported problems when it comes to plumbing issues. Drains are frequently clogged by hair. You can prevent hair from getting into your drains by simply installing a device on top of your drain such as a screen, which will trap the hair from getting into the pipes. Most objects will not fall through the drain cover, and even hair usually won't make it through.

In any DIY plumbing project, make sure that you always test the drains and the supply lines before you close up the walls. It is a lot easier to find and solve problems if you look for them while you are still in the process of actively doing the job.

Try to update your internal toilet components from time to time. If you have to hold down the handle for a long time to flush your toilet, you may need to replace a worn piece. This improvement will help to save a lot of money on your water bill during the year.

Have a specific plumber in mind before you have an emergency. Most people don't think about plumbers until they find themselves having a big problem that needs to be fixed right away. Instead, choose a plumber who you are comfortable with and whose experience you trust--way before you actually need his services.

When you are deciding to work on a plumbing project yourself, first make a list of all of the tools and items that you could possibly need. After this, make sure that you have all of these things close at hand. There is nothing worse than almost finishing a project, but not having the correct screw.

If the water pressure on your street exceeds 60 pounds, you many want to consider installing a pressure reducing valve. Too much water pressure is actually harmful to your plumbing system and could cause excess water pressure. A pressure reducing valve cuts down your water pressure by almost 50 percent.

Make sure any plumber that you hire can handle the type of job you have. There are many aspects to plumbing and many contractors can do almost all of them, but some are better suited to doing work involved in specific areas. If need a plumber for your septic system, get one that specializes in septic systems.

In conclusion, you now know how bad it is to put oil or grease down your drain. Even if you already knew that, you now know how important it is to avoid this and many other potential disastrous situations. Hopefully you can start using this advice today and have a well working plumbing system in your house.