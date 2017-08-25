Knowing The Difference Between Beneficial And Harmful Garden Insects

Being a homeowner requires you to learn much more than how to paint or clean. You must learn how to deal with any pests that invade your space. If you do not, you will find many unwanted guests and a big bill from the exterminator. Keep reading to learn how to rid your home of pests.

Don't wait for a pest control problem to become an infestation; call a professional or take action on your own immediately. You might think that just because you've only seen one or two or that you don't see them often there isn't a big problem. Do something fast or you can expect big problems later.

If you notice that there are mice lurking around the house, set up a mouse trap. Peanut butter is the best thing that you can use to lure the mice in, as this will help to catch them. Try to place many of these around the house to increase your chances of catching it.

Stink bugs are persistent pests, so focus on your outdoor area to help eradicate the problem. Keep your bushes trimmed and make sure that firewood is stored well away from your home. Thirty feet from the dwelling is appropriate, if you have the space. In addition, the firewood needs to be kept just off the ground (about six inches).

Keep in mind that pests are not fond of the same air you are. Your home might not have been designed for proper ventilation in crawl spaces and the attic. However, these spaces need sufficient ventilation so that the environments within them are not suitable to pests who might come in.

Take away any pet food in the overnight hours. You will also want to take away their water bowl. Bugs like to eat the food and then wash it down with the water bowl. If you are spraying for bugs with pesticide you want to take away the dog bowl before hand.

Fleas are a tough pest to abolish, but there are many ways to help do this. First, vacuum every day and use flea sprays. Do not forget to discard your vacuum bag when you finished vacuuming your home.

If you have a lot of debris and overgrown plants in your yard, you are inviting pests into your home. Litter, debris, overgrown plants, and trash are all great habitats for pests. If these pests are right outside your door, it will take no time before they are inside your home and becoming a problem.

If your garden is filled with slugs, use beer as effective remedy. Take an aluminum pie pan into your garden and place it at soil level. Fill it with beer and sit back and watch your snail problems disappear. Snails are attracted to the beer, but cannot get back out of the pie pan.

Laundry detergent is a great tool for preventing ants from entering your home. They strongly dislike the smell of the chemicals used in detergent. Use this by putting the detergent in a spry bottle and using it all long the entrances to your doors and any other place ants could enter.

If you store any dry-food items, you should make sure you are using plastic storage containers. Most dry foods come in bags or boxes, which means pests can get through easily. Make sure that any food is emptied into your sealed containers right away. Making use of plastic storage bins can keep out the pests and extend the shelf life of food.

Be very careful if employing poisonous pest control traps, especially the variety designed to kill ants. These traps contain poisoned food that ants bring to the queen who will consume it and hopefully die. However, the main ingredient of this poison is peanut butter which pets might enjoy, so keep them away from the traps.

Dirty gutters and clogged drains are magnets for bugs and pests. These pests love the moisture, and the places where they can hide and breed. Clean your gutters and unclog any drains from around your home. This will eliminate the habitat that bugs love to hide in. When they are clean, there is no where for them to hide.

Make your home less inviting to scorpions. Ensure that all of your plants, trees, and shrubs are not touching the sides of your home, which would give the scorpions a point of access into your home. Also keep your lawn adequately mowed and keep piles of wood and brush small.

Store blankets, sweaters, quilts and other bedding and garments in chests lined with cedar. The natural resin of cedar wood repels moths and other pests without harming fabrics. You can also use cedar hangers in your closet or place small planks of cedar in your drawers or storage containers for the same effect.

Use the tips here that work for your specific problem. Handling a pest problem may actually turn out to be easier than you think. You can turn a professional service, or you can tackle it yourself. Whatever the case, you no longer have to sit passively as pests take over your life.